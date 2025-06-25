Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

    Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ryan Williams 

    Unmanned surface vessels squadron one

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – (Left to Right) LT Miles Graham, Commanding Officer Chimera Det ALPHA, , LT Allen Yancoskie, Commanding Officer Chimera Det CHARLIE, and LCDR Christopher Rodman, Commanding Officer Chimera Det BRAVO celebrate the assumption of command and the establishment of Chimera Det CHARLIE. Commanding Officers of Chimera Dets are Surface Warfare Officers selected for Early Command. Chimera Dets embark designated Afloat Control Units (ACUs) and operate Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). Chimera Dets operate Medium Displacement Unmanned Surface Vessels (MDUSVs) Sea Hawk and Sea Hunter, Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels (OUSVs) MARINER and RANGER, and the No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) DEFIANT. Chimera Dets operate under Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) ONE and Surface Development Group (SURFDEVGRU) ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025
    VIRIN: 250613-N-FC860-4708
    Location: US
