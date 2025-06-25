Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – LT Allen Yancoskie establishes and assumes command of Chimera Det CHARLIE. The mission of Chimera Det CHARLIE is to build a digital infrastructure that integrates and adopts unmanned capabilities at speed and scale while creating a capability-centric approach for unmanned contributions to the force. Chimera Dets are forward operating commands that embark designated Afloat Control Units (ACUs) and operate Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). (U.S. Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)