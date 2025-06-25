Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE [Image 1 of 5]

    Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ryan Williams 

    Unmanned surface vessels squadron one

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – LT Allen Yancoskie establishes and assumes command of Chimera Det CHARLIE. The mission of Chimera Det CHARLIE is to build a digital infrastructure that integrates and adopts unmanned capabilities at speed and scale while creating a capability-centric approach for unmanned contributions to the force. Chimera Dets are forward operating commands that embark designated Afloat Control Units (ACUs) and operate Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). (U.S. Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
