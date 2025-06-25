Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – (Left to Right) LT Miles Graham, Commanding Officer Chimera Det ALPHA, CDR Sophia Haberman, Commanding Officer Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) ONE, LT Allen Yancoskie, Commanding Officer Chimera Det CHARLIE, and LCDR Christopher Rodman, Commanding Officer Chimera Det BRAVO celebrate the assumption of command and the establishment of Chimera Det CHARLIE. (U.S. Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9142370
|VIRIN:
|250613-N-FC860-6053
|Resolution:
|6427x4285
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
