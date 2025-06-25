Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – LT Allen Yancoskie addresses Chimera Det CHARLIE during the assumption of command ceremony establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE. CDR Sophia Haberman, Commanding Officer, Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron ONE, and Presiding Officer of the assumption of command observes the Sailors in attendance during the remarks. CDR Sohpia Haberman is pictured in front of the Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels (OUSVs) MARINER and RANGER. (U.S.Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)