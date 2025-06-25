Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE [Image 2 of 5]

    Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ryan Williams 

    Unmanned surface vessels squadron one

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – LT Allen Yancoskie addresses Chimera Det CHARLIE during the assumption of command ceremony establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE. CDR Sophia Haberman, Commanding Officer, Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron ONE, and Presiding Officer of the assumption of command observes the Sailors in attendance during the remarks. CDR Sohpia Haberman is pictured in front of the Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels (OUSVs) MARINER and RANGER. (U.S.Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 9142367
    VIRIN: 250613-N-FC860-2450
