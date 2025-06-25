Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ryan Williams 

    Unmanned surface vessels squadron one

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – LT Allen Yancoskie is rang ashore as the Commanding Officer of Chimera Det CHARLIE at the conclusion of the assumption of command ceremony marking the establishment of Chimera Det CHARLIE. Chimera Dets operate under Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) ONE and Surface Development Group (SURFDEVGRU) ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 10:53
