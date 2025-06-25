Assumption of Command Ceremony Establishing Chimera Det CHARLIE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY (JUNE. 13, 2025) – LT Allen Yancoskie is rang ashore as the Commanding Officer of Chimera Det CHARLIE at the conclusion of the assumption of command ceremony marking the establishment of Chimera Det CHARLIE. Chimera Dets operate under Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) ONE and Surface Development Group (SURFDEVGRU) ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by IT1 (IW) Benjamin Adkins)