    97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus [Image 5 of 5]

    97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Clouse, 97th Air Mobility Wing chaplain, delivers an invocation during the Friends of Altus Induction Ceremony, June 26, 2025, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Friends of Altus tradition honors local civilians who have demonstrated exceptional support to Altus Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 11:06
    Photo ID: 9142363
    VIRIN: 250626-F-UX118-1011
    Resolution: 1611x1074
    Size: 697.71 KB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, 97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th AMW
    Friends of Altus

