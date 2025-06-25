97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Clouse, 97th Air Mobility Wing chaplain, delivers an invocation during the Friends of Altus Induction Ceremony, June 26, 2025, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Friends of Altus tradition honors local civilians who have demonstrated exceptional support to Altus Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)