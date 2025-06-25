97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gary Jones, Altus city manager, delivers a speech during the Friends of Altus Induction Ceremony, June 26, 2025, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma. Jones was inducted for his contributions to Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)