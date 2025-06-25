97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, and Gary Jones, Altus city manager, stand with Jones’s portrait during the Friends of Altus Induction Ceremony, June 26, 2025, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. To be named a Friend of Altus is the highest honor a local civilian can receive from a 97th AMW Commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)