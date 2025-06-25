97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers a speech during the Friends of Altus Induction Ceremony, June 26, 2025, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Marshall inducted the 29th Friend of Altus during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)