U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers a speech during the Friends of Altus Induction Ceremony, June 26, 2025, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Marshall inducted the 29th Friend of Altus during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9142362
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-UX118-1020
|Resolution:
|6641x4427
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.