97th AMW inducts Gary Jones as 29th Friend of Altus

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Gary Jones, Altus city manager, unveil Jones’s portrait during the Friends of Altus Induction Ceremony, June 26, 2025, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Jones has decades of public service experience and is the longest-serving city manager since Altus adopted its current form of government. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)