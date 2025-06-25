355th MDG Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Brewer, incoming 355th Medical Group commander, renders his first salute to the MDG during the group’s change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 27, 2025. Brewer was previously assigned to the MDG and worked under the outgoing commander, Col. Jennifer Bein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)