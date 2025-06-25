355th MDG Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, outgoing 355th Medical Group commander, speaks to MDG members during the change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 27, 2025. During her speech, Bein thanked her family, community partners and the Airmen and civilian employees of the MDG for all they have done to promote medical readiness across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)