U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, shakes hands with Col. Jennifer Bein, outgoing 355th Medical Group commander, during the 355th MDG Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 27, 2025. Bein has served as the MDG commander for the past two years, guiding Airmen through multiple deployments and ensuring medical readiness across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)