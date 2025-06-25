355th MDG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, takes the 355th Medical Group guidon from Col. Jennifer Bein, outgoing 355th Medical Group commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 27, 2025. Mills would then pass the guidon to incoming 355th Medical Group commander Col. Michael Brewer, signifying the transfer of command authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
