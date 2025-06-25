Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th MDG Change of Command

    355th MDG Change of Command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, takes the 355th Medical Group guidon from Col. Jennifer Bein, outgoing 355th Medical Group commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 27, 2025. Mills would then pass the guidon to incoming 355th Medical Group commander Col. Michael Brewer, signifying the transfer of command authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

