    355th MDG Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    355th MDG Change of Command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, passes the 355th Medical Group guidon to Col. Michael Brewer, ***duty title***, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 27, 2025. The passing of the guidon signified the changing of command of the MDG from Col. Jennifer Bein to Brewer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Readiness
    MDG
    355th
    Medical
    Change of Command

