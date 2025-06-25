355th MDG Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, passes the 355th Medical Group guidon to Col. Michael Brewer, ***duty title***, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 27, 2025. The passing of the guidon signified the changing of command of the MDG from Col. Jennifer Bein to Brewer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)