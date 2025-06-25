A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter flies over Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participating in the Ivy Physical Training Event on Fort Carson, Colo., June 27, 2025. The Ivy PT event also served as a ceremonial tribute to Vietnam-era heroism, linking present-day fitness to historical sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 13:16
|Photo ID:
|9140227
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-ND131-1038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.