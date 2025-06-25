Ivy Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter flies over Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participating in the Ivy Physical Training Event on Fort Carson, Colo., June 27, 2025. The Ivy PT event also served as a ceremonial tribute to Vietnam-era heroism, linking present-day fitness to historical sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)