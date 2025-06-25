Ivy Week 2025

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in a combatives tournament for Ivy Week June 24, 2025, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Week strengthened camaraderie among Soldiers through team competitions, ceremonies, and shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 13:16
|Photo ID:
|9140223
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-ND131-1125
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
