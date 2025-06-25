Ivy Week 2025

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division perform strikes in a combatives tournament on June 25, 2025, as part of Ivy Week activities at Fort Carson, Colorado. The week’s competitions showcased the tactical proficiency and mental toughness of today’s Ivy Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)
