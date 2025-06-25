Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    Ivy Week 2025

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division participate in a combatives tournament on June 24, 2025, as part of Ivy Week activities at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Week fostered unit esprit de corps, teamwork, trust in leadership, and high operational readiness through competitive and physically challenging events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:16
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, Ivy Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of Suoi Tre
    Ivy Week
    Ivy Week 2025

