Ivy Week 2025

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division participate in a combatives tournament on June 24, 2025, as part of Ivy Week activities at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Week fostered unit esprit de corps, teamwork, trust in leadership, and high operational readiness through competitive and physically challenging events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)