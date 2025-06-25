Ivy Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AH-64 Apache Helicopters fly over Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participating in the Ivy Physical Training Event on Fort Carson, Colo., June 27, 2025. The Ivy Physical Training event paid tribute to the Battle of Suối Tre, reinforcing the division’s connection to its Vietnam War heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)