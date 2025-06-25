Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Week 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ivy Week 2025

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    AH-64 Apache Helicopters fly over Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participating in the Ivy Physical Training Event on Fort Carson, Colo., June 27, 2025. The Ivy Physical Training event paid tribute to the Battle of Suối Tre, reinforcing the division’s connection to its Vietnam War heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:16
    Photo ID: 9140224
    VIRIN: 250627-A-ND131-1061
    Resolution: 6226x4151
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ivy Week 2025
    Ivy Week 2025
    Ivy Week 2025
    Ivy Week 2025
    Ivy Week 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle of Suoi Tre
    Ivy Week
    Ivy Week 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download