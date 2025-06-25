250628-N-TD410-1128 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 28, 2025) A U.S. Sailor performs maintenance on an aircraft on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9139115
|VIRIN:
|250628-N-TD410-1128
|Resolution:
|4996x3688
|Size:
|991.93 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Aircraft [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.