Nimitz Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250628-N-TD410-1128 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 28, 2025) A U.S. Sailor performs maintenance on an aircraft on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)