    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 14]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250629-N-XK462-1100 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 29, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 9139118
    VIRIN: 250629-N-XK462-1100
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 916.54 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NIMITZ
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

