Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

250629-N-EJ277-1011 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 29, 2025) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)