250628-N-QV399-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 28, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts daily operations on the flight deck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 01:08
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Nimitz Conducts Daily Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Japeth Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.