Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Hibbler, Task Force Associator dispatch coordinator and Golf Company section leader, performs pre-movement vehicle inspection before driving at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 20, 2025. Dispatch is responsible for coordinating and navigating troops and movement to where they are needed when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)