Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Hibbler, Task Force Associator dispatch coordinator and Golf Company section leader, conducts a pre-movement vehicle inspection at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 20, 2025. Transportation ensures goods, supplies and people are able to be moved quickly and efficiently to wherever they are needed when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)