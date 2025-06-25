Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time

    DJIBOUTI

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Hibbler, Task Force Associator dispatch coordinator and Golf Company section leader, conducts a vehicle inspection at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 20, 2025. Efficient transportation enables troops, equipment, and supplies to move swiftly, keeping CJTF-HOA agile and mission-focused. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 07:30
    Photo ID: 9135547
    VIRIN: 250520-A-YF092-2178
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time
    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time
    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time
    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time
    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time
    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download