Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time

As a section leader in my distribution platoon, under U.S. Army Task Force Associator, I play a pivotal role in ensuring the operational success of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa mission.

My primary responsibilities include managing dispatches and paperwork for wheeled equipment, such as our high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, as well as planning troop assignments for various missions. My section and I provide logistical support across multiple operations, including transporting troops and equipment for training such as the French Desert Commando Course and the Joint Light Leaders Course. Additionally, we support the East Africa Response Force missions, ensuring our forces can rapidly deploy to critical locations as needed.

On a day-to-day basis, I am responsible for maintaining accountability of my section and ensuring they remain ready for unexpected mission requirements. This includes keeping them prepared for "spur of the moment" deployments, and responding to requests for support at a moment’s notice. I also provide training for my platoon, teaching two to four classes per month about various vehicle platforms and weapon systems. The ability to pivot between these roles and consistently meet the demands of the CJTF-HOA mission has broadened my leadership abilities and reinforced the critical importance of logistics in military operations.

One of the unique challenges of this deployment is the dispersed living arrangements of our platoon, which makes coordinating logistics more complex. Despite this, our noncommissioned officer team has developed a robust communication and notification system, allowing us to quickly mobilize personnel for missions.

When setbacks occur, I rely on open communication with my fellow NCOs to resolve issues promptly. The strong leadership within our unit ensures that we can overcome obstacles effectively and maintain a high level of mission success.

Having served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 22 years, my experience spans multiple deployments, including Iraq, Kuwait, Poland, and now Djibouti. My military journey began as a tracked vehicle repairer, and I transitioned into the motor transport field as a motor transport operator to better align with my career goals.

Over the years, I have built my leadership skills and professional relationships, including my current role as a federal technician mechanic. This role not only supports my growth as a Soldier, but also strengthens the bond with my fellow technicians and leaders across multiple locations. Whether in combat zones or training environments, my experience reinforces the value of supporting Soldiers and mission success, no matter the conditions.

(Editor’s note: This story is based on interviews with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Hibbler)

