Headline: Humans of HOA: Supporting the mission one truck at a time

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Hibbler, Task Force Associator dispatch coordinator and Golf Company section leader, performs pre-movement vehicle inspection before driving at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 20, 2025. By checking both equipment and personnel readiness, Hibbler ensures his team is prepared for rapid mission deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)