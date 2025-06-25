Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday

A ceremonial cake cutting is held after the Community Covenant Signing.
On Fri., Jun. 6, 2025, community leaders from across Maryland gathered to sign the Fort Meade Community Covenant. This covenant is a commitment to providing the community and region with support and resources for service members, families and civilians.
