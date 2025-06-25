Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday

Photo By Abigail Carey | The signers take a group photo after the Fort Meade Community Covenant Signing. On...... read more read more Photo By Abigail Carey | The signers take a group photo after the Fort Meade Community Covenant Signing. On Fri., Jun. 6, 2025, community leaders from across Maryland gathered to sign the Fort Meade Community Covenant. This covenant is a commitment to providing the community and region with support and resources for service members, families and civilians. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. - Fort Meade leadership, units, elected officials and community leaders gathered here June 6, to demonstrate unity and mutual support with the symbolic signing of the Fort Meade Community Covenant and a celebration of the Army’s 250th Birthday.

Hosted by Fort George G. Meade Commander Col. Yolanda Gore, the event marked a historic milestone for the Army and a renewed commitment from federal, state, local, and civic leaders to support service members and their families.

“As we mark the 250th Army birthday, we are not just celebrating a number,” Col. Gore said.. “We are celebrating a legacy of courage, service, and sacrifice. Our mission of success does not begin with the next piece of technology or end with the next operation – it begins with our people, and the community that surrounds them. That’s everyone here today.”

She punctuated her remarks with a rousing and emphatic, “Army Strong, Fort Meade Proud!”

The document was signed by a mix of elected officials, military leaders, nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and community members.

Adding to the occasion, Col. (Ret.) Ken McCreedy spoke on the history and symbolism of the U.S. Army flag streamers, which represent the Army’s participation in campaigns throughout history. He pulled the streamer commemorating the Battle of Normandy, to highlight the extraordinary courage of those who stormed the beaches 81 years ago on June 6, 1944. His remarks connected the Army’s legacy with the ongoing service and sacrifices made today.

Tim O’Ferrall, Chair of the Fort Meade Community Covenant, highlighted the purpose of the Covenant and importance of community partnerships.

“The installation is vital to our nation’s defense,” said O’Ferrall. “But it is the people – our service members, families, civilians, and communities who make us strong. Today, we reaffirm that Fort Meade does not face challenges alone. The strength of a community is not measured by what we say-it is about what we do.”

To cap off the celebration, Col. Yolanda Gore, Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore, and Matt Hauser of the Association of the United States Army cut the Army’s 250th birthday cake. In keeping with Army tradition, the trio used a ceremonial sword to slice into the cake – symbolizing the strength, honor, and unity that defines the Army’s past, present, and future.