Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday

Col. Michael Gore and Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore listen to Col. (Retired) Kenneth McCreedy during the Fort Meade Community Covenant Signing.



On Fri., Jun. 6, 2025, community leaders from across Maryland gathered to sign the Fort Meade Community Covenant. This covenant is a commitment to providing the community and region with support and resources for service members, families and civilians.