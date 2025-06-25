Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore present Fort Meade Community Covenant Chairman Tim O'Ferrall with a certificate of appreciation for his leadership and dedication.



On Fri., Jun. 6, 2025, community leaders from across Maryland gathered to sign the Fort Meade Community Covenant. This covenant is a commitment to providing the community and region with support and resources for service members, families and civilians.