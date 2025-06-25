Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Bobby Henry, Jr. signs the Fort Meade Community Covenant.



On Fri., Jun. 6, 2025, community leaders from across Maryland gathered to sign the Fort Meade Community Covenant. This covenant is a commitment to providing the community and region with support and resources for service members, families and civilians.