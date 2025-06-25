Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Abigail Carey 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Maryland Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Bobby Henry, Jr. signs the Fort Meade Community Covenant.

    On Fri., Jun. 6, 2025, community leaders from across Maryland gathered to sign the Fort Meade Community Covenant. This covenant is a commitment to providing the community and region with support and resources for service members, families and civilians.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9133420
    VIRIN: 250606-A-KH314-7553
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Meade Community Reaffirms Commitment to Service on Army’s 250th Birthday

