Senior Airman Abel Lile, an aircrew flight equipment parachute rigger assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, untangles a parachute to prepare it for operational use. Aircrew flight equipment (AFE) personnel are responsible for maintaining and preparing lifesaving gear that supports combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 08:42
|Photo ID:
|9124452
|VIRIN:
|250610-Z-AJ782-1387
|Resolution:
|5808x3864
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Parachute Rigger Maintains Mission Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.