82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Parachute Rigger Maintains Mission Readiness

Senior Airman Abel Lile, an aircrew flight equipment parachute rigger assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, inspects and packs a parachute to prepare it for operational use. Aircrew flight equipment (AFE) personnel are responsible for maintaining and preparing lifesaving gear that enables combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)