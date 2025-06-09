82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Parachute Rigger Maintains Mission Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Abel Lile, an aircrew flight equipment parachute rigger assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, untangles a parachute to prepare it for operational use. Aircrew flight equipment (AFE) personnel are responsible for maintaining and readying lifesaving gear in support of combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)