82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Parachute Rigger Maintains Mission Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Abel Lile, an aircrew flight equipment parachute rigger assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, inspects and packs a parachute to ensure it is ready for operational use. Aircrew flight equipment (AFE) personnel maintain and prepare lifesaving gear that supports combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)