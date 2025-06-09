Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Parachute Rigger Maintains Mission Readiness [Image 2 of 7]

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Parachute Rigger Maintains Mission Readiness

    DJIBOUTI

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Abel Lile, an aircrew flight equipment parachute rigger assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, untangles a parachute to prepare it for operational use. Aircrew flight equipment (AFE) personnel are responsible for maintaining and readying lifesaving gear that supports combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

