Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

U.S. Army Col. Marcus Hunter, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander, passes the garrison guidon to Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, during the Change of Command ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)