    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa [Image 7 of 7]

    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Col. Marcus Hunter, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander, passes the garrison guidon to Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, during the Change of Command ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 21:27
    Photo ID: 9123923
    VIRIN: 250618-A-VF108-3982
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Torii Station
    Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

