Multiple medical facility modernization projects at Edwards Air Force Base, California, earned a 2024 Department of the Air Force Design Awards Program Merit award in the Facilities Renovations and Additions category. The projects were recognized for improving patient care, enhancing operational efficiency, and incorporating sustainable design features.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9123783
|VIRIN:
|250619-O-UM138-5016
|Location:
|US
Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects
