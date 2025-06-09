Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 509th Force Support Squadron Annex building at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, was honored with a 2024 Department of the Air Force Design Awards Program Honor award for new construction. The building features modular interior walls that allow it to be quickly reconfigured to accommodate a variety of missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bryce Moore)