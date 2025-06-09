Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

    Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Alexandra Broughton 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The 509th Force Support Squadron Annex building at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, was honored with a 2024 Department of the Air Force Design Awards Program Honor award for new construction. The building features modular interior walls that allow it to be quickly reconfigured to accommodate a variety of missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bryce Moore)

