Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

Courtesy Photo | Multiple medical facility modernization projects at Edwards Air Force Base,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Multiple medical facility modernization projects at Edwards Air Force Base, California, earned a 2024 Department of the Air Force Design Awards Program Merit award in the Facilities Renovations and Additions category. The projects were recognized for improving patient care, enhancing operational efficiency, and incorporating sustainable design features. see less | View Image Page

Each year, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center celebrates excellence and innovation in military facilities planning and design through its prestigious Department of the Air Force Design Awards Program. These awards recognize infrastructure projects that set new benchmarks in design, sustainability, and energy efficiency, showcasing the ingenuity and dedication that fuels mission success.



Three levels of award – Honor, Merit, and Citation – are given out in the two categories of Facilities New Construction and Facilities Renovations and Additions to spotlight designs that enhance operational capabilities and readiness while remaining cost-effective solutions. The program recognizes the trailblazing efforts by underscoring the critical role infrastructure plays in maintaining the Air Force's operational edge, while enhancing readiness and lethality.



The 2024 DAF Design Awards winners were announced in December, with each team making a notable impression by pushing the envelope of innovative design to emerge victorious.





2024 Honor Award-Winning Projects



The prestigious Honor Award is the pinnacle achievement within the DAF Design Awards Program, celebrating projects that exemplify innovation, sustainability, and mission-critical functionality.



KC-135 Maintenance Hangar & Shops, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee (Facilities New Construction Category):



The KC-135 Maintenance Hangar and Shops project at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, truly embodies the characteristics of the Honor Award. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to support the maintenance and operational readiness of the KC-135 Stratotanker fleet while also remaining adaptable to make way for future generations of aircraft coming through its doors.



It boasts an impressive 57,000 square foot hangar, 28,000 square foot hangar bay, and specialized sections for corrosion control, avionics, and general maintenance. All under one roof, the hangar enhances efficiency and reduces maintenance turnaround times.



“Multiple floorplans were developed and studied during the charrette to arrive at the most suitable solution,” explained Maj. Travis B. Vaughn, 134th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander. The hangar and access apron has innovation written all over it – from advanced energy-efficient systems to precise structural designs to accommodate next generation in-flight refueling aircraft like the KC-46A Pegasus. Placing particular emphasis on adaptability as a core tenet of the design, this project will stage McGhee Tyson to more swiftly and cost-effectively shift the facilities for the imminent KC-46A Pegasus aircraft with minimal changes or construction rework.



The team was strategic in planning the project site for a specific location that will prime the base for long-term ease of expansion, minimizing future costs while maximizing flexibility for mission changes. Vaughn described, “The site location of the new hangar and access apron was planned to create a new maintenance campus with shared apron for up to three new hangars and direct access to the existing parking apron.”



Another unique feature of the design is its use of innovative materials. As Vaughn detailed it, “The hangar is oriented to limit solar heat gain and optimize translucent panels for natural daylighting. The panel design and insulated metal panel support framing were optimized so that additional framing was not required at transitions between materials.” “The translucent panels utilized stock dimensions to reduce custom panels and increase material efficiency,” he added.



This first-in-class hangar design was so cutting-edge that it has since been adopted by NGB/A4 as part of the Air National Guard Mission Grouped Hangar Sizes publication and incorporated into the ANGH 32-1084 under Air National Guard Mission Grouped Maintenance Hangar Sizes.



The Honor Award win commends the project as the largest in base history, which will enable enhanced readiness for the 134th Air Refueling Wing and optimally prepare the installation for the incoming KC-46 Pegasus. Remarked Vaughn, “This award represents the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Wing, and the culture of excellence that they exhibit providing world class aircraft maintenance every day.”



Force Support Squadron Annex, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri (Facilities New Construction Category):



The Force Support Squadron Annex at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, stands as a model of flexible design and mission alignment. The newly constructed facility not only meets immediate support needs but also positions the installation for long-term adaptability.



Developed through a strong partnership between the 509th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 509th Contracting Squadron, the project was executed locally, a notable achievement given its size and scope. “Executing with local Civil Engineer and Contracting Squadrons speaks to the abilities of these Airmen,” said Dr. Ivonne “Ivy” M. Bates, Deputy Base Civil Engineer. “It opens the door to execute more large-scale projects locally in the future, especially as we prepare for the B-21 Raider to come online.”



The primary objective in the design was to create a flexible, reconfigurable facility that could adjust to changing user and mission requirements. By consolidating administrative offices for Manpower, Marketing, and Civilian Personnel into a centralized location, the Force Support Squadron Annex improves space efficiency and operational coordination across the installation.



Built to High Performance Sustainable Building standards, the facility incorporates integrated design principles, optimizes energy performance, and utilizes lifecycle cost analysis to ensure long-term value. A standout feature is its use of modular, demountable interior wall panels mounted on a track system. Except for a few structural concrete walls for storm protection, these panels can be easily relocated, allowing the space to evolve alongside future demands.



A project of this scope and size would typically be executed by the resident U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office on base, Bates noted. He added that successfully carrying out the Force Support Squadron Annex project through a joint 509th Civil Engineer Squadron and 509th Contracting Squadron partnership approach will serve as a proof-of-concept for more local design efforts in the years to come.



Looking ahead, the Whiteman Force Support Squadron Annex presents a model for future small-scale USAF buildings. “Purpose-built” structures often lack flexibility and drive-up footprint requirements. In contrast, this facility’s design offers adaptable space and broader utility for leadership teams across the Air Force. “We developed this design for a local project,” Bates explained, “but we can envision practical applications for this model Air Force-wide.”



Receiving the Honor Award validates the team’s efforts and highlights the strength of locally led execution. For the team that brought it to life, Bates mentioned, “It’s an honor to be recognized at the Air Force-level for the successful completion of this facility.” The Force Support Squadron Annex is more than an administrative building. It’s a strategic enabler for the base’s future and a benchmark for flexible design.





2024 Merit Award-Winning Projects



The KC-46A Hangar, Travis Air Force Base, California (Facilities New Construction Category):



At Travis Air Force Base, California, a new era of maintenance capability has taken flight with the completion of the KC-46A Hangar. The 174,300-square-foot, three-bay facility is built to sustain one of the Air Force’s most critical airframes, while also accommodating legacy aircraft like the C-17 and KC-10.



Designed with mission-readiness top of mind, the facility consolidates previously scattered maintenance backshops, including the Consolidated Tool Kit, Battery Shop, Electrical & Environmental, and Hydraulics, into a single, efficient footprint. The result is a streamlined maintenance hub that significantly boosts operational effectiveness and eliminates long-standing infrastructure deficits.



“These enclosed hangars enable year-round maintenance regardless of weather conditions, especially here at Travis with the consistent winds,” said David C. Lin, Deputy Base Civil Engineer for the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron. “It’s a critical enhancement to our ability to maintain readiness and support rapid global mobility.”



Innovation and operability were central to the project’s design. Energy-efficient LED lighting systems and translucent wall panels brighten the maintenance bays with natural light, enhancing visibility and working conditions. The facility also meets key operational requirements, including maintaining the performance of a nearby bioreactor.



But success didn’t come without challenges. The team navigated pandemic-era delays, global supply chain issues, and the discovery of asbestos and lead-based paint while demolishing 1940s-era buildings on site. Leveraging lessons learned from similar KC-46 hangar projects at other bases, the team tailored existing designs to meet Travis-specific requirements. These adaptations included shifting 400Hz cabling systems from floor-mounted to ceiling-mounted configurations, boosting both safety and usability and integrating automated fall arrest systems to streamline hangar operations without compromising safety.



What made the project stand out was the strength of the partnerships from day one, underscored Lin. “This was a true collaborative effort,” he said, crediting key cooperation between the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron, Maintenance Group, and the Travis KC-46 Program Integration Office. Site visits to other installations and input from industry experts also helped inform design choices and avoid costly missteps.



Lin emphasized, “The recognition [of the Merit Award] strengthens existing partnerships between Civil Engineers and Maintenance Subject Matter Experts, attracting new collaborations with industry leaders and fostering a more robust industrial ecosystem.” With the ability to support critical inspections, enable year-round maintenance, and house multiple aircraft types under one roof, the KC-46A Hangar is already proving itself a key asset in ensuring the Air Force remains ready to deliver global reach anytime, anywhere.



Multiple Medical Facilities Modernization, Edwards Air Force Base, California (Facilities Renovations and Additions Category):



A collaborative approach that integrated the expertise of the in-house 412th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering team, a contracted architectural firm, and medical professionals was key to the exceptional design of Edwards Air Force Base’s complex Multiple Medical Facilities Modernization project. With the primary objectives of improving patient care, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring long-term sustainability, this project delivered modern, efficient, and patient-centered medical facilities that effectively support the health and readiness of the Edwards community.



Involving medical professionals throughout the entire process – from initial planning to final implementation – ensured the right requirements were built into the design to exceed patient care needs. “Their input was invaluable in shaping the design to optimize patient flow, improve clinical workflows, and ensure the facilities met the highest standards of patient care,” emphasized Chad D. Allen, engineering division chief of the 412th Civil Engineer Group.



For enhanced patient care, the team optimized the layout of exam rooms, treatment areas, and support spaces to streamline workflows and enhance collaboration among medical professionals. Similarly, another central focus for the modernization was to seamlessly integrate state-of-the-art medical technology and IT infrastructure into the facilities, which included “upgrading diagnostic equipment, implementing electronic health records systems, and enhancing communication capabilities,” according to Allen.



The structure integrates functionality with architectural style, ensuring consistency with the base’s Southwestern theme while enhancing operational efficiency and visual cohesion through features like high-efficiency glazing and an airfoil-inspired curved canopy. These thoughtful design elements create a comfortable, visually appealing, and sustainable facility that aligns with International Federation of Surveyors requirements and the unique regional identity.



Winning the 2024 Merit Award is a true testament to the team’s commitment to collaboration and innovative facility design. “For the team, it validates the countless hours of hard work and dedication we poured into this project,” Allen beamed. “This award recognizes not just the final product, but the entire journey, including overcoming challenges and pushing boundaries to achieve excellence.”



The Multiple Medical Facilities Modernization project now stands as a model for future Air Force medical facility designs to improve healthcare delivery and operational efficiency, demonstrating the positive impact of design on patient experience and outcomes. “By providing state-of-the-art medical care, the facility ensures our Airmen are healthy and fit for duty,” said Allen. “This enhanced medical readiness directly translates to a more capable and deployable force, ready to respond to any contingency worldwide. A healthy force is a powerful force.”





2024 Citation Award-Winning Project



Special Tactics Squadron Operations Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington (Facilities New Construction Category):



The Special Tactics Squadron Operations Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was designed to meet the evolving demands of a high-readiness unit, delivering adaptable, durable infrastructure that supports complex training and operational needs.



Engineered to perform in a high seismic zone, the facility uses load-bearing masonry walls and long-span joists to create open, column-free interiors. These structural choices enable rapid reconfiguration of shop spaces, classrooms, and storage areas. Second-floor walls were constructed with removable steel framing and gypsum board, allowing interior layouts to shift as mission requirements change. Building systems and utilities were intentionally exposed, making it easier to adapt and expand capabilities over time.



“This approach provides flexibility throughout the facility as mission requirements change,” noted Lt. Col. John P. LeGloahec, Deputy Director of Public Works and Commander of the 627th Civil Engineer Squadron. Large exterior doors and reinforced pavement allow equipment and vehicles to move in and out with ease, while tall ceiling heights expand vertical storage options using prefabricated mezzanines or other modular systems.



The project team also prioritized energy efficiency and environmental performance. Registered for third-party LEED certification, the building is expected to achieve LEED Gold. Passive cooling strategies like thermal mass and night-time flushing contribute to over 34 percent energy savings compared to ASHRAE standards. Low-flow fixtures reduce water use by 43 percent, and recycled-content materials were selected to minimize waste and support long-term sustainability goals.



The project required thoughtful coordination and creative planning to account for site constraints, including a narrow footprint, notable elevation changes, and existing utility lines. The design team adapted the building’s foundation to serve as a retaining wall and phased construction to maintain continuous access to nearby facilities, ensuring mission operations remained uninterrupted throughout the build.



Visual appeal was also carefully considered. The exterior follows Installation Facilities Standards by breaking up the building mass with brick pilasters, a prominent stairwell, and a mix of masonry, metal panels, and precast accents. These choices elevate the architectural character without compromising durability.



LeGloahec emphasized the impact of the team’s effort, saying, “Good engineering doesn’t just solve problems – it builds solutions that endure and inspire. It’s a beautiful facility constructed by a very talented team.”



The five design successes outlined symbolize the steadfast dedication and inventive fervor of Air Force Civil Engineers, who persevere in their quest to elevate the USAF's mission. Their relentless efforts in spearheading sustainable design, pioneering modern facility construction, mission-critical support, and functional enhancement underscore their unwavering commitment to advancing the Air Force's mission. These accomplishments are beyond mere architectural feats – they are strategic advantages that strengthen the USAF's operational might, and in turn, enhance force readiness and lethality.