    Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

    Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Alexandra Broughton 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The Special Tactics Squadron Operations Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, received a 2024 Department of the Air Force Design Awards Program Citation award for new construction. The facility was recognized for its flexible design, seismic durability, and energy-efficient features.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 9123772
    VIRIN: 022625-F-KV581-1016
    Resolution: 1152x768
    Size: 361.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects [Image 9 of 9], by Alexandra Broughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

    Edwards AFB
    Whiteman AFB
    Travis AFB
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    McGhee Tyson ANGB
    JB Lewis-McChord

