    Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects [Image 5 of 9]

    Drawing Up Excellence: 2024 DAF Design Awards-Winning Projects

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Multiple medical facility modernization projects at Edwards Air Force Base, California, earned a 2024 Department of the Air Force Design Awards Program Merit award in the Facilities Renovations and Additions category. The projects were recognized for improving patient care, enhancing operational efficiency, and incorporating sustainable design features.

