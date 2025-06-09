Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Lt. Austin “Chuck E Chaids” Douglas, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 F-35C pilot, takes off from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, June 18, 2025. RF-A 25-2 provides Navy aviators and support crews the opportunity to operate in a large-force training exercise alongside U.S. and allied units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 9123075
    VIRIN: 250618-F-DB969-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

