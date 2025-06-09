U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Austin “Chuck E Chaids” Douglas, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 F-35C pilot, takes off from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, June 18, 2025. RF-A 25-2 provides Navy aviators and support crews the opportunity to operate in a large-force training exercise alongside U.S. and allied units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)