U.S. Navy Lt. Austin “Chuck E Chaids” Douglas, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 F-35C pilot, signals to Seaman Yevheniy Lyashenko, an Airframe Airman with the VFA-86, during preflight checks during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. Each launch is part of a larger mission to strengthen the joint force and prepare for conflict through integrated training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9123072
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-DB969-1007
|Resolution:
|7938x5292
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.