U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

U.S. Navy sailors prepare F-35C Lightning IIs for takeoff during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. Each launch is part of a larger mission to strengthen the joint force and prepare for conflict through integrated training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)
|06.18.2025
|06.18.2025 20:00
|9123076
|250618-F-DB969-1024
|8256x5504
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|4
|1
