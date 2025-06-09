U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy sailors prepare F-35C Lightning IIs for takeoff during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. Each launch is part of a larger mission to strengthen the joint force and prepare for conflict through integrated training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)