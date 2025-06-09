U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seaman Yevheniy Lyashenko, right, an Airframe Airman with the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, signals to Lt. Austin “Chuck E Chaids” Douglas, VFA-86 F-35C pilot, during preflight checks during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. RF-A 25-2 brings Navy and Air Force personnel together to strengthen joint operations and advance shared readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)