    U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Seaman Yevheniy Lyashenko, right, an Airframe Airman with the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, signals to Lt. Austin “Chuck E Chaids” Douglas, VFA-86 F-35C pilot, during preflight checks during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. RF-A 25-2 brings Navy and Air Force personnel together to strengthen joint operations and advance shared readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 20:00
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, U.S. Navy F-35s launch during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

