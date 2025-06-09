Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250618-N-BD533-1344 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Capt. Daniel J. Keeler, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), right, salutes Capt. Peter J. Riebe as he relieves him as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)