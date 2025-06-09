250618-N-BD533-1344 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Capt. Daniel J. Keeler, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), right, salutes Capt. Peter J. Riebe as he relieves him as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)
|06.18.2025
|06.18.2025 19:27
|9123024
|250618-N-BD533-1344
|4568x3045
|795.61 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|9
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SR Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Abraham Lincoln Changes Command
